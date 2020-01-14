Former MSU Head Coach passes along wisdom to student athletes at St. Stanislaus

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - An icon in the Magnolia state made his way to the coast Sunday night. Former Mississippi State Bulldog head baseball coach Ron Polk came down from Birmingham to share some of the lessons he has learned over the course of his life.
Polk amassed more than 11-hundred victories in his coaching career. He also led a team to the College World Series six separate times. One way he did this was through sharing valuable tips about finding success on and off the field.
"He is such a first class man,” said former player Brad Corley. "He does such a good job explaining to these kids how the real world works, and what to expect after high school, [and] ways to be successful in what they are pursuing in their lives.”
Corley works as an assistant baseball coach for St. Stanislaus, but he once was routinely taking the diamond for Coach Polk. Corley was critical in getting the legend down to the coast, and he knew the team could learn from his old mentor.
“I feel like everyone got something from that," said sophomore Joseph Bradford. “I think everyone kind of locked in and realized that we could do whatever we put our minds to as long as we put other stuff away and just focus on what we need to get accomplished.”
Bradford is also a star on the football team, but he was far from the only athlete that took something away from the event.
“It was very inspirational for him to come out and just talk to us about the little things and have a funny side to it as well," said Ethan McNeill. "It gave us a really interactive way of learning.”
The Legendary coach spoke for over two hours and made a point to not only shaking everyone’s hand, but to get to know them as well. Coach Polk is also slated to speak in Long Beach before the start of the college baseball season.
