Dense fog again today

The fog is back! We’re under another Dense Fog Advisory through Tuesday morning. Take it slow and make sure your low beams are on while driving. A few showers are possible today, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
More fog is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Isolated showers are possible with more cloud cover. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
A weak cold front may bring a few showers on Thursday. We’ll stay in the mid 70s. It will be a touch cooler on Friday with highs near 70. A stronger cold front will bring some more rain on Saturday. We’ll warm up into the 70s on Saturday, but we may not make it out of the 50s by Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.