Big Crowds Greet Tigers On the Move

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tiger fans who didn’t get enough Monday night turned out in big numbers to see their team leave New Orleans and arrive in Baton Rouge. One young fan got a moment with Coach O, he will never forget.
The college football champions arrived in Baton Rouge at mid day in buses already wrapped with 2020 national championship logos.
About an hour and a half earlier, they departed the New Orleans Marriott, where several dozen fans turned out to say goodbye to their heroes.
"I knew we would hold it down for Louisiana, and the boys came out to play," said fan Danny Player.
Among those in the crowd, four members of the Garcia family and 7 year old Alec, who Coach Orgeron took time out for, without being asked.
"He saw Alec, and called him over to take a picture," said mom, Annie.
"He said when I get older, do I want to play for the LSU football team?..and I said yes," said Alec.
Orgeron had just left a news conference at the Sheraton across the street, where he discussed whether his Tigers were one of the greatest college football teams of all time.
"I think it's a team for the ages, considering how prolific we were on offense," said Orgeron, at a Tuesday morning news conference.
This victory will remain with a lot of these fans for a long time. They say Coach O, and this team, have left a lasting legacy for Louisiana.
"What they've done for the state, the university, the community, it's changed everything for us I think," said Alec's father, Adrian Garcia.
LSU fan Danny Player says his love for the Tigers is thicker than water, as he showed off his LSU tattoo, with the State of Louisiana beneath it on his arm.
"Just like that, it's in my veins...boot up," he said.
And after a moment with Coach O, just hours after he won a national championship, Alec Garcia, had one thing left to say.
" Go Tigaz," said Alec.
The tigers now get to enjoy a nice two month break. Spring practice begins in March.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.