Arson suspected in Harrison County trailer fire, say officials

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a trailer fire in Harrison County that they say appears to be arson.
The fire happened Monday at a mobile home right off Saucier Lizana Road. According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, the call came in around noon.
“When the first units arrived, they found a trailer that was heavily involved in fire. In fact, it was so involved, parts of the trailer were already collapsing,” said Sullivan, adding that the trailer was vacant and may have been abandoned, as well.
The fire was so advanced by the time firefighters arrived on the scene that Sullivan said they requested assistance from Harrison County Road Department to bring in equipment that would help them remove some of the trailer’s roofing so the flames could be extinguished.
Once the fire was put out, authorities began looking for clues that would show how it started. According to Sullivan, arson is suspected due to various indicators, including the fact that there was no power to the building.
Harrison County Fire Services, along with the state fire marshal and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, are working together to investigate the fire.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.