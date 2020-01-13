USM releases 2020 football schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The University of Southern Mississippi will open the 2020 football season with three, consecutive games at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
The 12-game schedule, split between six games at home and on the road, was released by Conference USA last week. Kickoff/television times will be announced later.
The Golden Eagles open their 104th football campaign at home for the fifth time over the last six years with a bang, welcoming regional rival University of South Alabama to Roberts Stadium for the first time ever.
The Jaguars will be followed the next weekend by long-time rival Louisiana Tech University in the Conference USA opener.
The Golden Eagles wrap up their three-week homestand by welcoming Jackson State University to Hattiesburg for the second time in three seasons.
USM takes to the road for the first time the next week, visiting Auburn University on Sept. 26, and remains away from Hattiesburg, traveling to Denton, Texas to face C-USA foe, the University of North Texas on Oct. 3.
October features four more games, two on the road sandwiched between home conference games with Florida Atlantic University (Oct. 10) and Rice University (Oct.31).
USM will travel to the University of Texas-El Paso on Oct. 17 for a C-USA contest before heading to Lynchburg, Va., on Oct. 24 to take on Liberty University for the first time.
The Golden Eagles will take their lone open week on Nov. 7 before closing with three, consecutive C-USA games, including at Western Kentucky University (Nov. 14), hosting University of Texas-San Antonio (Nov. 21) and at the University of Alabama-Birmingham (Nov. 28).
The UAB trip will likely be the final one for USM at historic but cavernous Legion Field. The Blazers are expected to open a new home facility for football in 2021.
The league’s 14-team alignment in 2020 will again feature each team playing eight conference games, along with four non-league contests. The 2020 alignment features seven teams in the East Division and seven teams in the West Division.
The University of North Carolina-Charlotte, Florida International University, Marshall University, Middle Tennessee State University, Old Dominion University, FAU and WKU comprise the East Division.
Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Rice, USM, UAB, UTEP and UTSA make up the West Division. Each school plays every team in its division once, while playing two cross-over opponents from the opposite division
Conference USA's 16th annual championship game, pitting the champions of the East and West divisions, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.
A schedule of televised games will be released later.
