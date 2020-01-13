PSC approves rate decrease for Mississippi Power customers; Maxwell elected chairman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re a Mississippi Power customer, your monthly bill is going down, starting in February.
Monday in Jackson, the Mississippi Public Service Commission unanimously approved the company’s annual fuel filing, reducing the fuel portion of customers’ bills by ten percent.
It means a residential customer using 1,000 kWh of electricity per month will see an average savings of $2.86 on their total monthly bill. Combine that with the $2.17 roll-off of the PEP surcharge from bills in December, and that means a savings of around $5 a month.
“Today’s approval by the Commission allows us to once again deliver on our promise to provide reliable service at an affordable price,” said Senior Vice President and Senior Production Officer Jim Heilbron. “Our generating facility employees continue to efficiently operate our units to our customers benefit.”
The cost of fuel is a separate component of customers’ electricity bills. According to the company, Mississippi Power recovers the cost of fuel on a dollar-for-dollar basis and does not earn a profit on fuel costs.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the newly-seated public service commissioners elected Southern District Commissioner Dane Maxwell to serve as Chairman.
“It’s great to see this rate decrease take place for Mississippi Power customers and I’m proud that this was one of the first things enacted by the Public Service Commission after I was selected Chairman,” Maxwell said. “I will continue to work for customers in South Mississippi to ensure rates are just and reasonable and open more doors and opportunities for economic development.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.