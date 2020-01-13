Mississippi fire department accepting donations after tornadoes touchdown

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Love Fire Department in north Mississippi is accepting donations after severe weather ripped through their town.
Those in need can also pick up tarps, water, and non-perishable items at the DeSoto County EMA office starting at 11:00 Monday morning.
Firefighters posted on the department Facebook page that it’s uncertain when power will be restored, so please consider picking up supplies for the next 24 to 48 hours.
If you need items brought to you, call or text Cheif Witt at 901-870-5804.
According to the National Weather Service, the first tornado in the Love community was an EF1 with winds near 100mph.
Officials said the second tornado in Bridgetown, Lewisburg and Olive Branch was rated an EF2 with near 120mph.
