Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

Arizona governor to give State of the State address Monday
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is set to present his sixth State of the State address on the opening day of the annual legislative session. The Republican on Monday is expected to tout his administration's accomplishments in the past year and present proposals for lawmakers in the coming session. Education, public health and safety and infrastructure proposals are likely to make up a good part of his presentation. The governor has said he'll continue to simplify or cut income taxes. That won't sit well with Democrats and many educators who believe the state's schools and universities remain underfunded. But Republicans who hold the majority in both chambers like the idea.
Tucson district: End court supervision in desegregation case
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson's largest school district wants to free itself of court supervision in a 4-decade-old desegregation case, one that results in a spending boost of over $60 million a year. Tucson Unified School District officials say it hasn't segregated for decades and that court approval of the request would save money now being spent on legal fees and administration but still keep dollars flowing for related programs for students. A representative for the plaintiffs in the court case said TUSD is not there yet because it hasn't complied with all of the desegregation court order. The Arizona Daily Star reports that TUSD officials expect a ruling by a U.S. District Court judge by August on the request for so-called unitary status.
Cochise County board OKs racetrack and communications tower
WILLCOX, Ariz. (AP) — Cochise County’s planning and zoning commission has approved plans for a racetrack and a communications tower. Commissioners unanimously approved a special use authorization to allow Richard Wilson to build a dirt racetrack on a 42-acre parcel east of Willcox. The facility will be constructed in phases and will include bleachers, a ticket booth, concessions, restrooms, storage containers and lighting. Wilson told the commission the plan is to hold events on Saturday nights only. He also plans to hold special events such as tractor pulls and antique car races. The commission also approved an application by AT&T Mobility to erect a 199-foot tall wireless communications tower near Portal on a 191-acre parcel.
Suit over Border Patrol detention conditions goes to trial
PHOENIX (AP) — The trial for a years-old lawsuit challenging detention conditions in Border Patrol stations is set to begin. The Border Patrol has faced scrutiny over the past year for reportedly dangerous and unsanitary conditions in its facilities as hundreds of thousands of migrants have come to the southern border. In Tucson, a judge is presiding over a trial for a lawsuit that was first filed in June 2015 and that targets the agency's Tucson Sector, which has eight stations in Arizona. Attorneys say migrants are held in unsanitary and freezing conditions with no access to medical care. The trial starts Monday.
Legislator who resigned amid probe to run for county office
PHOENIX (AP) — A former Arizona state legislator who resigned last March amid an ethics investigation of 1983 sex charges and his comments on race and immigration is running for office again. David Stringer on Friday night announced his candidacy for Yavapai County attorney. That office is now held by a fellow Republican whom he accused of wasting tax dollars by locking up low-level offenders. Stringer was the subject of two ethics complaints following newspaper reports that he was charged with sex crimes more than three decades ago. The charges were later expunged. County Attorney Sheila Polk told The Associated Press on Saturday that Stringer is a “terribly flawed candidate" and that she's running for re-election on a strong record of accomplishments.
Ex-drug company execs face reckoning in opioid bribery case
BOSTON (AP) — The founder and former top employees of a pharmaceutical company are being sentenced in a bribery scheme that prosecutors say helped fuel the national opioid epidemic. Starting Monday, seven people who worked for Insys Therapeutics will appear in Boston federal court for their sentencing. The case against company founder John Kapoor and his associates was considered the first to hold an opioid maker criminally liable for an epidemic that's claimed nearly 400,000 lives over two decades. Prosecutors say the Arizona-based company paid millions of dollars in bribes to doctors to over prescribe a powerful, addictive opioid painkiller for cancer patients.
Ducey confident in his vision as legislative session looms
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey appears supremely confident in the direction he's set for the state as he heads into his sixth year in office and prepares to present his annual State of the State address on Monday. The Republican governor is quick to push back on any question that he hasn't fixed the major issues he faced when he assumed office in 2015. Those problems included a woefully underfunded K-12 education system, a massive budget deficit and myriad other financial issues plaguing state government. He says in an interview with The Associated Press that the state budget was broken and he faced a billion dollar deficit but those days are now over and the state general fund is “bursting.”
Fence project to keep horses off highway to begin next phase
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Tonto National Forest officials say workers plan Monday to begin installing 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) of steel fencing along and near the lower Salt River east of metro Phoenix to prevent wild horses from crossing the Bush Highway and to keep livestock from mingling with the horse herd. Forest officials say the fence work starting Monday is the second phase of a project that saw workers on Friday complete installation of 10 miles (16 kilometers) of barbed wire fencing. That work began in November. Forest Service and state Department of Agriculture officials said previous fences didn't prevent horses from getting onto the highway, resulting in the deaths of 20 or more horses annually. The project includes installing 35 gates.