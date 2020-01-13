Hit or miss showers and storms this morning

We’re starting off the day with some hit or miss showers along with patchy fog. We’ll have a few more showers and storms this morning. Rain chances will decrease this afternoon. Highs today will be near 70.
Isolated showers can’t be ruled out tonight, but rain chances will be slim. More fog is expected by Tuesday morning with lows in the mid 60s. We’ll be warming up through the middle of the week. Highs Tuesday through Thursday will be in the mid 70s. Only isolated showers are possible.
We’ll be near 70 on Friday, and we’ll stay in the low 70s on Saturday. A cold front will bring a few showers on Saturday. After the front passes, it will be much cooler for Sunday. Highs will stay in the 50s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.