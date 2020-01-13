Gulfport woman sentenced to serve 20 years for manslaughter

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 25-year-old Gulfport woman pled guilty to manslaughter and taking away a motor vehicle. After Sandra Maria Goff’s plea, and its acceptance by Judge Christopher Schmidt , she was sentenced to thirty years: twenty years for manslaughter and an additional ten years for taking a motor vehicle.
According to a statement released by District Attorney Joel Smith, Gulfport police found Michael Lossett dead on Aug. 7, 2018, who suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest. Goff was also at the scene along with Cassity Teer, who has a sentencing set for Jan. 21.
According to Goff’s statement to the court, she shot Lossett because he did not leave her house despite her two requests asking him to do so.
It was reported in the D.A.'s statement that Goff went to grab her .22 caliber rifle after warning both Lossett and Teer to get out of her house. According to Goff, when they did not leave after the second request, she shot Lossett once and ran upstairs.
The investigation determined all three that were in the house at the time of the shooting were friends in some capacity.
For twenty out of the thirty years of her sentencing, Goff will be in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. As for the next five years following her release, she will be on probation.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.