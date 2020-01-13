Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson narrates final LSU hype video ahead of national championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you need any more reason to root for LSU in the national championship game on Monday, then check out the final hype video the Tigers dropped.
Former WWE world heavyweight champion and Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson narrated the video.
“I remember rock bottom that’s why I know where I’m going...” LSU football tweeted out. “So let’s GEAUX"
The closer I get to the top, the more I remember rock bottom.
The closer I get to the finish line, the more I think about where I started.
I remember the past, it anchors me to the present.
I remember dark days and hungry nights.
I remember being told I wasn’t good enough and wondering if it was true.
I remember having nothing, giving everything, and yet still falling short.
Rock bottom transformed me, fortified me, and it made me who I am.
It made me promise myself to never go back, to never forget.
I remember every down, that’s why I believe.
I remember every failure, that’s why I succeed.
I remember every defeat, that’s why I win.
I remember rock bottom, that’s why I know where I’m going.
So let’s geaux.
