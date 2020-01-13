Diamondhead man convicted of having 90,000+ images of child porn

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Taryn Goin Naidoo, 41, of Diamondhead, faces up to 20 years in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of possessing images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
“I applaud our prosecutors and law enforcement partners for taking this criminal off our streets and making all of our kids a little safer today. This guilty verdict should serve as a warning to others who possess or peddle in this garbage – we are coming after you, we will find you, and you will go to prison. We will continue to do everything within our power to protect the least among us,” said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst.
From July 2017 through October 2018, investigators from multiple agencies worked together to gather evidence in the case. They seized multiple electronic devices found at Naidoo’s residence, including Micro SD cards, laptop computers, notepads or tablets, and hard drives.
Prosecutors said Naidoo knowingly possessed more than 90,000 images and videos of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Among those were images of children younger than 12 years of age.
Naidoo’s sentencing is set for April 8, 2020 before Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola, Jr. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $250,000 fine on each of the three counts he was convicted of.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones and Ralph Paradiso of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.
