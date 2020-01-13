Biloxi Shuckers now hiring for the 2020 season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Love baseball? Need a job? Then you won’t want to miss the Biloxi Shuckers’ job fair Tuesday, January 28 at MGM Park.
The Shuckers will be hiring for a wide variety of part-time, seasonal positions from the team mascot and grounds crew to ushers, cooks, and bartenders. Spectra Food Services, the official concessionaire of MGM Park, will also be conducting interviews.
Interviews will take place in the home clubhouse from 4pm to 7pm on January 28. Secondary interviews will be scheduled for February and March.
Interviews will be conducted on a first-come, first served basis, and anyone who arrives before 7pm will be guaranteed an interview. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and dress for a job interview. You may also view and print the 2020 job application (click here for a PDF) or by visiting biloxishuckers.com and clicking on ‘Employment’ under the ‘Club Info’ tab.
Those hired will be asked to work all home games and additional events as needed at MGM Park. The complete 2020 Biloxi Shuckers schedule is available here. Most games are held in the evening hours during the week and weekend. Candidates must be able to accommodate the schedule, stand for long periods of time and must be able to work outdoors.
Biloxi Shuckers part-time seasonal positions currently available:
- Access Control
- Promo Team
- Grounds Crew
- Schooner’s Fun Zone
- Mascot
- Ticket Seller
- Sparklight Club Waitstaff
- Ticket Taker
- Retail
- On-Field Emcee
- Press Box
- Bat Boy/Girl
- Usher
Spectra Food Services part-time seasonal positions currently available:
- Experienced Prep Cooks
- Catering Attendants
- Bartenders
- Beer Servers
- Experienced Concessions Cashiers
- Kitchen Utility Support: Warehouse, Ware Washing
