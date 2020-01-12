USM tracksters set 3 school marks in opening indoor meet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDAM) _ Three University of Southern Mississippi runners broke school records at the Blazer Invitational, the first indoor track meet of the 2020 season.
Sandra Szpott won the 1,000-meter run in a school-record 2 minutes, 52.73 seconds. She carved more than 6 seconds off the previous mark, 2:58.75, set by Jocelyn Lockhart in 2011.
Two records fell on the men’s side, with newcomer Dylan Evans posting a 1:24 in the 600 meters, and Trey Johnson covering the 500 meters in 1:03.
Johnson finished third in the 500, while Evans finished 16th in the 600.
Johnson’s compatriot in the 500, Landon Chalden, finished ninth in the event, but his time of 1:05.78 was the fifth-best run in school history.
USM also took home another first place, with Eric Richards clearing 7 feet, 1 ¾ inches in the high jump.
“We had great performances from Trey Johnson, Eric Richards and Sandra Szpott,” USM head track and field coach Jon Stuart said. “It was good to see for an early-season meet. We still have much work to do before heading into the championship season.
“I feel very confident with this young group.”
Other top USM men’s finishers included Eric Washington (third, long jump); Dylan Allen (fifth, 3,000 meters); Elijah Miller (fifth, 60 meters); Keirston Paige (sixth, 60-meter hurdles); Patton Little (seventh, 1.000 meters); P.J. Edwards (seventh, triple jump); D.J. Hurd (seventh, long jump); and Tyler Proctor (eighth, triple jump).
Other top USM women’'s finishers included Theresa Harto (third, 3,000 meters); Regen McGee (fourth, 1,000 meters); Monika Gebarzewski (fifth, mile run); Taylor Harris (sixth, 500 meters); Sarah McMillon (sixth, mile run); Zaria Jones (seventh, high jump); Angel Williams (eighth, long jump); and Lina May (eighth, mile run).
USM will head back to Birmingham’s CrossPlex on Jan. 18 for the Samford Invitational.
USM results
Men
- 60 meters - Elijah Miller, 5th, 6.86 seconds (finals); 6.85 seconds, 6th (preliminaries); 6.95 seconds, 5th (qualifiers). Elijah Burton, 14th, 6.92 seconds (preliminaries); 7.00 seconds, 13th (qualifiers); Lance Williams, 27th, 7.30 seconds (qualifiers)
- 300 meters – Jordan Woods, 22nd, 36.01 seconds; D.J. Butler, 23rd, 36.02; Kacey Spinks, 31st, 36.56
- 500 meters – Trey Johnson, 3rd, 1 minute, 3 seconds; Landon Chalden, 9th, 1:05.78; Asher Marshall, 17th, 1:07.66
- 600 meters – Dylan Evans, 16th, 1 minute, 24 seconds
- 1,000 meters _ Patton Little, 7th, 2 minutes, 30.3 seconds
- 3,000 meters – Dylan Allen, 5th, 8 minutes, 43.90 seconds; Preston Burks, 17th, 9;23.69
- 60-meter hurdles – Keirston Paige, 6th, 8.14 seconds (finals); Christian Strong, 13th, 8.46 (preliminaries); Tamrin Hobbs, 14th, 8.50 (preliminaries)
- High jump - Eric Richards, 1st, 7 feet-1 ¾ inches
- Long jump – Eric Washington, 3rd, 23 feet-3 ¼ inches; D.J. Hurd, 7th, 22-1 ¾
- Triple jump – P.J. Edwards, 7th, 46 feet-6 ¾ inches; Tyler Proctor, 8th, 45-6 ½
- Shot put – Joe Wager, 11th, 41 feet, 9 ¾ inches
- Weight throw – Trevor Leinstock, 15th, 44 feet, 1 ¼ inches; Joe Wager, 16th, 43- ¼
Women
- 60 meters – Keiyana Gaskin, 5th, 7.51 seconds (preliminaries); 14th, 7.85 (qualifiers). Shundoria Hardy, 22nd, 7.93 seconds (preliminaries). Angel Williams, 17th, 7.93 seconds (qualifiers)
- 300 meters – Savi’a Varnell, 23rd, 41.05 seconds; Maresha Chandler, 24th. 41.07
- 500 meters – Taylor Harris, 6th, 1 minute, 18.20 seconds; Aireanna Taylor, 10th, 1:20.80
- 600 meters – Bianca Montiel, 23rd, 1 minute, 53.53 seconds
- 1,000 meters –Sandra Szpott, 1st, 2 minutes, 52.73 seconds; Regen McGee, 4th, 2:58.20; Savannah McMillon, 12th, 3:01.46
- Mile – Monika Gebarzewska, 5th, 5 minutes, 11.27 seconds; Sarah McMillon, 6th, 5:11.78; Lina May, 8th, 5:12.66
- 3,000 meters – Theresa Harto, 3rd, 10 minutes, 7.05 seconds; Carlin Beat, 13th, 10:53.19
- 60-meter hurdles – Marquasha Myers, 9th, 8.81 seconds (preliminaries), 9.04 seconds (qualifiers)
- High jump – Zaria Jones, 7th, 5 feet, 4 ½ inches; Callie Jones, 16th, 5-½
- Long jump – Angel Williams, 8th, 18 feet, 1 ¾ inches; Callie Jones, 14th, 17-5 ¼; Grace Parker, 25th, 15-11 ½
- Triple jump – Marquasha Myers, 4th, 39 feet, 3 inches; Ashlee Osaji, 8th, 37-3 ¾
- Shot put – Logan Lewis, 15th, 43 feet, I ¾ inches; Isabella Simonelli, 27th, 33-4 ½
- Weight throw – Logan Lewis, 26th, 38 feet, 4 inches
