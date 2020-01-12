5th Annual Dolly Should draws dozens of Dollys to Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The 5th annual Dolly Should festival brought people from far and wide to downtown Bay St Louis.
“It is great! We have Tupelo here,” said event co-founder Sandy Maggio.
“Nashville, Boston, DC. It is like awesome. It feels great.” said co-founder Ann Madden.
Madden and Maggio own and operate Smith and Lens Gallery in downtown Bay St. Louis, which is the epicenter of the whole event. Word has obviously gotten out about Dolly Should because dozens came out Saturday dolled up head to toe like the Backwoods Barbie.
“Oh, it really has grown, and we got people coming from all places - New Orleans, Mississippi, Biloxi. And it has become a really fun block party over the years,” said Susan Hightower.
She is one of the many people who came out to participate in the Dolly Parton Costume Contest. Yet she wasn’t the only one competing. Alva Lamarque and her husband live in Picayune and have looked forward to the event all year long.
“We found it on Facebook last year and we just showed up and I am going to tell you what, we had a great time. People were really nice and friendly," said Emile Lamarque.
As for what inspires dozens to do their hair up like Dolly, Emile’s wife believes it to be Dolly’s phenomenal personality.
“I believe Dolly is really genuine. She is down to earth. I think she is a sweet and compassionate person and everyone should inspire to be more like her,” said Alva Lamarque.
Event Organizers Sandy Maggio and Ann Madden are fans of Dolly, but also think the city of Bay St Louis is a big reason why the event is a success.
“Bay St Louis, they just all support it. It is kind of like an incubator for creative and active people. The whole community likes to come down and hang out. It is just perfect,” said Maggio.
“People are up for whatever, and it is awesome. There is a lot of enthusiasm behind the crazy ideas we put together and it is just fun. I don’t know if this would work other places, but we are really glad it works here," said Madden.
Many are already looking forward to the 6th Annual Dolly Should Festival next year. By the way, if you’re wondering about the name, “Dolly Should” started because organizers thought Dolly Parton should come to Bay St. Louis to celebrate her birthday. Now, every year, they throw her a birthday party in January, just in case she decides to show up.
Frida Fest is another beloved Bay event, organized by Smith & Lens, that is expected in the months to come.
