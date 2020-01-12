Showers possible by Sunday evening

There’s been some patchy fog this morning, but it will clear by the afternoon. Some more cloud cover is expected late this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Scattered showers will return tonight into Monday thanks to a warm front. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Scattered showers will continue through Monday morning, but rain chances will be lower by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s. While some isolated showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, most will stay dry. We’ll warm up into the low to mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.