Ramage family has 100-year legacy of serving community through recreation

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Together, Rusty Ramage and his father Russell have amassed more than 100 years of service to their community.
Recreation was their way to help young people across the country, and if Rusty has anything to say about it, recreation will continue to be his way to nurture children as well as to honor the memory of his dad.
Rusty got an early start with his love of sports. His father coached him and his football team in 1953 at Handsboro Elementary School.
“He’s my mentor,” he said. “I saw him for many years and his background in recreation, and playing sports, you get a passion. And so many things you learn in sports as far as influencing children and giving back to your community. And my dad always told me; he said, ‘Son, you can give back to your community, but you can get back four times as much as you give.’ ”
And they did. His father, who died in 1999, directed recreational programs in military and civilian roles in North Carolina and in South Mississippi.
During much of Rusty’s career, his father was there to support him.
He even mentored him about his trademark mustache.
“He said, if you grow it, grow it the right way," Rusty said.
Rusty retired late last year after more than 19 years as the Sportsplex manager for the City of Gulfport.
“I saw that opportunity to where we can give a complex of sports to get these kids involved in a professional, state-of-the-art facility that they can really appreciate and enjoy coming to,” Rusty said. “And, quite frankly, we did accomplish that goal.”
However, his career began much earlier, and like his father, he’s given 50 years of service - both in professional roles and volunteer work helping young people reach their potentials.
He said retirement doesn’t mean sitting still. Another lesson from dad.
“There’s four core values that I live by every day, and that’s pride, heart, believing in yourself and never quit,” Rusty said. “So, when I’m retired, I don’t know when to quit.”
To illustrate that point, he continues to work as president of the booster club for the Gulfport High School Robotics team as well as a member of the Gulfport Historical Society.
In addition, he said he has other opportunities that will keep him occupied full time.
