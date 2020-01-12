PRCC surges to 10-0 start

“Our chemistry is steadily improving game by game, we love to play unselfish,” said PRCC sophomore guard Tae Hardy, who leads the team with 18.9 ppg. “I feel like we all buy into one thing and we want to win a championship.” "The common goal for us is to win,” said PRCC sophomore forward Isaih Moore, who averages 16.7 ppg. “I think every we night we go on the court, we try to embody how can we get our team to win tonight.” “One of the fun things this year has been after watching the game on video the next day is watching the guys’ reaction on the bench,” Oney said. “How they cheer for one another, how they get excited for one another. I think they genuinely want to see their teammates do well. It’s kind of pulled over into us playing unselfish and playing together.”