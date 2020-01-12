LSU players look relaxed, exude confidence during media day; practice in Saints indoor facility

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Members of the media were given the opportunity to question coaches and players from LSU and Clemson on Saturday.
The event was held at the Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center. Clemson went first, starting around 8:30 a.m. LSU was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. but was delayed due to the weather. The Tigers started about 30 minutes late.
Sports journalists were given about an hour with each team. They both looked relaxed and spoke confidently.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said he feels 100 percent and is ready to go. There was lots of attention surrounding quarterback Joe Burrow.
Clemson’s coaches had very good things to say about Burrow. Steve Schneider asked head coach Dabo Swinney about Burrow’s acceptance speech after winning the Heisman Trophy but Swinney said he has not even seen it. However, he had plenty to say about Burrow’s play on the field.
Later in the day, the Tigers took a short trip to Metairie to have practice inside the Saints indoor facility. They will hold a walk-thru on Sunday.
LSU (14-0) will face Clemson (14-0) on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.
