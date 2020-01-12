It doesn’t matter who you root for. We’re all Tiger fans!

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was the tale of two tigers Saturday as fans continue pour into the Crescent City ahead of the College Football Championship.
The hometown team drawing thousands of fans from across the region and Clemson fans turning out in force.
Fans filed into Woldenberg park Sunday. A delayed opening encouraged visitors to take in the sites.
Bill Pousson knows Coach Orgeron and Emspringer from their days at McNeese.
He came in from Lake Charles to enjoy the fan festivities ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship between LSU and Clemson.
"We've been kind of drinking a little bit and gambling a little bit," said Pousson.
Those ‘other’ tiger fans had the same idea, and though they may not agree on the Tiger topic, these southern fans know the meaning of hospitality.
“Everyone is super friendly compared to what we were led to believe.” said one Clemson fan.
Events like the concerts in Woldenberg Park serve to entertain all Tiger fans.
