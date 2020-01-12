Iran braces for protests after admitting to shooting down plane

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Iran has deployed riot police in the capital, expecting more protests after its Revolutionary Guard admitted to accidentally shooting down a passenger plane.
Riot police and plainclothes officers could be seen massing in Vali-e Asr Square in Tehran as calls circulated for protests following the plane crash early Wednesday that killed 176 people, mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians.
President Donald Trump tweeted a message of support Saturday for the Iranian protestors.
After initially blaming the crash on a technical failure, authorities finally admitted to accidentally shooting the plane down in the face of mounting evidence and accusations by Western leaders. A military statement says the plane was mistaken for a “hostile target."
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered condolences and called for an investigation into the incident.
The plane was shot down at a time of soaring tensions with the United States after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran’s top general.
