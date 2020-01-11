Watching for strong thunderstorms today

We are keeping an eye out for a few strong to severe storms today. Storms are expected to pass through around 9 AM through 3 PM. We are still under a Level Three risk for severe weather. The main concern is wind gusts over 60 MPH. However, there is a chance for a few spin-up tornadoes. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Pearl River and Hancock County until noon today. Ahead of this system, it’s going to be windy. South winds could gust near 40-50 MPH at times. Thanks to the strong winds, there is also a Coastal Flood Advisory until noon today. Minor flooding will be possible in low lying areas. As storms pass through today, we will see some heavy downpours. Most of the rain should exit into Alabama by the early afternoon.