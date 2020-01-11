Showers linger this afternoon

The severe weather threat has passed for South Mississippi. We’ll be left with a few showers and storms this afternoon. Most of the rain will be gone by the evening. Temperatures will stay in the 60s this afternoon.
We’re going to be much cooler by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Highs on Sunday afternoon will be in the mid 60s. Most of the afternoon will be dry. A few more showers are possible by Sunday night.
Scattered showers return by Monday with highs in the upper 60s.
