Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LAROSE, La. (AP) — Cajun pride is surging in the south Louisiana communities where LSU coach Ed Orgeron grew up along the bayou Lafourche. Top-ranked LSU is looking to close out arguably the greatest season in program history with a victory over No. 3 Clemson on Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship in New Orleans. Orgeron won a state high championship at South Lafourche High School. His mother Cornelia “Coco” Orgeron still lives on the property where he was raised. Childhood friends say Orgeron has remained true to his heritage and is virtually the same person they knew growing up.
KENNER, La. (AP) — LSU and Clemson have arrived in New Orleans and the College Football Playoff championship countdown has truly begun. It's been almost two weeks since No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson won their semifinals games to set up the matchup for the national title game. Clemson arrived Friday after a short weather delay in two jumbo jets at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. There were two orange Clemson flags held up alongside the airline's exit door. The coaches and players walked onto an orange carpet and were greeted by a New Orleans style brass band.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach says the opportunity to coach in a talent-rich area helped persuade him to leave Washington State for the chance to test himself in the Southeastern Conference. Leach agreed to a four-year contract that will pay him $5 million annually in base compensation. He spoke Friday to a standing-room-only crowd that filled the Seal Complex on Mississippi State's campus. Mississippi State President Mark Keenum gave Leach a taste of the Bulldogs’ football tradition by providing the new coach with his own cowbell.
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, Jaxson Hayes had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the New York Knicks 123-111. Lonzo Ball had 15 points and 11 assists, and Josh Hart added 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Pelicans won for the seventh time in their last nine games. Taj Gibson led the Knicks with a season-high 19 points, shooting 8 for 8 from the field. RJ Barrett scored 16 points, and Reggie Bullock and Elfrid Payton finished with 15. The Knicks lost their fifth straight following a season-best three-game winning streak.