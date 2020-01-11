First Alert: strong to severe storms possible Saturday

Not everyone will see severe weather. Most will see gusty winds and heavy rain. A few will see severe thunderstorms. There are some indications that the most intense storms that can produce long-tracked tornadoes (strong tornadoes that can stay on the ground for a long time) may be further north into the Pine Belt, but there are enough ingredients for a few severe storms on the coast that could be capable of producing a tornado. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Pearl River and Hancock County until noon.