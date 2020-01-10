Teenager accused in domestic-related shooting, say Gulfport Police

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager is behind bars after allegedly firing multiple shots at a Gulfport house and hitting someone who was standing outside the home. Police say the victim injured was not the person the teen was shooting at.
It happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday on North Wilson Boulevard in the Orange Grove community of Gulfport.
According to police, the teenager pulled the trigger several times, hitting a person who was standing outside once in the shoulder. Another bullet grazed the victim’s head. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
Because the charges are against a minor, police have not released the teen’s name, age, or photo. The suspect is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5900. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
