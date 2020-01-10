Showers likely Friday, severe storms Saturday

Expect scattered showers today with a chance for thunderstorms. Then, a Plains storm system will move into the area on Saturday likely bringing showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is still possible on Saturday in all parts of the WLOX viewing area; damaging wind and tornadoes will be possible if any thunderstorms become severe. Latest model timing is Saturday between 11 AM and 3 PM for our stormiest part of the day as a squall line rolls from west to east across the WLOX area. It will become drier by Saturday evening as a cold front arrives. And it should stay dry on Sunday. But, a warm front on Sunday night into Monday will bring more showers. And this front could stall across our region next week, keeping us under a somewhat wet pattern for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, a cold front next Thursday could bring a few more showers and cooler temperatures for the end of next week.