PCA Finals Rodeo back on the Coast this weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a ride 'em cowboy kind of weekend at the Coast Coliseum as the PCA Finals Rodeo comes back to town with competition beginning this evening and running through Sunday.
The PCA Rodeo finals means some good old fashioned, bronco bustin, calf-ropin fun with $250,000 in prize money up for grabs.
Friday morning, the competitors got to perform for local school kids at the annual kids rodeo.
The PCA travels across the southeast performing in states like Mississippi, Alabama, Kentucky, and Georgia. the finals rodeo is the last event of 2019 before they get ready for the 2020 season.
For more information on the event, including tickets, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.