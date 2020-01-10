Lady Bulldogs Drop First game of Season

PERKINSTON, Miss. (MGCCC Athletics) - Mississippi Gulf Coast couldn’t extend its season-opening win streak to double-digits Thursday night, losing 49-42 at the Weathers-Wentzell Center to Copiah-Lincoln.
The Bulldogs (9-1, 1-1 MACJC South) went ice cold from the field in the second half, shooting only 19 percent. They led by eight with about four minutes to play in the first half, but saw a 22-14 lead all but evaporate before halftime.
They led 22-21, then got outscored 19-11 in the third quarter and could never fight back.
Kayla Simmons (So., Brandon/Brandon) had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Kelsi Jackson (Fr., South Jones/Moselle) also had 12 points.
Gulf Coast held Co-Lin (8-3, 2-0) to just 29 percent shooting for the game but couldn’t generate enough offense to make that effort stand up.
The Bulldogs return to action Monday against Southwest. Tipoff at Perk is at 5:30 p.m.