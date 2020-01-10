Gulfport Police sees record number of recruits, still hiring additional officers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is looking for new officers and their current class of recruits is the largest in department history.
Forty people are beginning their journey on becoming police officers and the first step along that path is taking the civil service written exam.
Recruit Charles Smith remains confident because he’s been preparing for this moment his entire life.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve had it in my heart," said Smith. "I believe it was God putting it in my heart and I believe he’s going to use me in a way that’s going to impact my community.”
Ariel Weller heard the call to service and had to answer.
“Not a lot of people have the ability to do a career like this and somebody’s got to get the job done and I want to serve my people,” she said.
Recruits also took part in the physical exam measuring agility, strength, and stamina.
Det. Jason DuCre’ hopes the larger class is a sign that recruitment numbers will continue to climb.
“Seeing the amount of people that want to be a part of something bigger than themselves and serve the community they live in is a special thing,”said Ducre'.
DuCre’ has been with the department for five years and said the department is always willing to give potential recruits an inside look at being an officer.
“I would encourage you to do a ride along, see what we do day in and day out, what goes on behind the scenes," he said. "Come visit our building. I’ll take you for a tour and, like I said, show you what goes on behind the scenes, answer any questions you might have. So, take the leap of faith.”
The Gulfport Police Department will be hosting a new class of recruits each month as they look to increase the number of officers inside of the department. If you are interested in applying to be an officer or in taking a ride-along, contact Gulfport Police Department for more information. You can reach them by phone at 228-868-5900 or on their website.
