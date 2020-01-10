Gulf Coast edge Co-Lin to stay unbeaten

The Bulldogs (10-0, 2-0 MACJC South) led by as many as 13 points, but Co-Lin got it down to two with 10.1 seconds left. Gulf Coast got the stop and had a runout going the other way, but missed a dunk with 5.5 seconds left. The ball bounced beyond the 3-point line and the Wolves ran the other way, pushing the ball to the left corner where the buzzer-beater failed to fall.