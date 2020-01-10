First Alert: strong to severe storms possible Saturday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day on Saturday for the risk of severe weather. Alert Days are issued when it would be a good idea to stay weather aware and make sure you have ways to receive weather alerts should the be issued for your area.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintains an enhanced risk for severe weather over a large region for Saturday, including the 6 southern counties of south MS.These outlooks are not intensity forecasts. They do not convey how “bad” or “strong” storms will be. They simply show the probability of seeing a severe storm within 25 miles of your location.
By definition, a severe thunderstorm is one that can produce winds in excess of 58 mph, hail up to or larger than an inch in diameter, and/or tornadoes. Timing still looks like the 9 AM-3 PM frame on Saturday 1.11.20. It’s possible the line of thunderstorms may not move into south MS until after 11 AM.
Not everyone will see severe weather. Most will see gusty winds and heavy rain. A few will see severe thunderstorms. There are some indications that the most intense storms that can produce long-tracked tornadoes (strong tornadoes that can stay on the ground for a long time) may be further north into the Pine Belt, but there are enough ingredients for a few severe storms on the coast that could be capable of producing a tornado.
It will become drier by Saturday evening as a cold front arrives. And it should stay dry on Sunday. But, a warm front on Sunday night into Monday will bring more showers. And this front could stall across our region next week, keeping us under a somewhat wet pattern for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, a cold front next Thursday could bring a few more showers and cooler temperatures for the end of next week.
