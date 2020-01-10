D’Iberville preparing for additional traffic from Cook Road expansion

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Work has begun to widen Cook Road from Highway 605 in St. Martin to D'Iberville's busy retail shopping Mecca.
While Jackson County has nearly $30 million set aside for the project, D’Iberville is still looking for money to provide five lanes for the new road to flow into.
The road should be a boon for businesses along Mallett Road in D’Iberville, but city leaders know they need to move fast in order to be ready for the extra traffic.
“We realized that Mallett Road is going to be significantly impacted and specifically the intersection of Mallett Road and Lamey Bridge Road,” said City Manager Clay Jones.
D’Iberville is asking the Gulf Regional Planning Commission for money to conduct a traffic study at that intersection. They believe this will make it easier for them to ask the legislature for $6.7 million to widen the road from the county line to the intersection.
When you have a bunch of traffic that is going to be flowed into a small 2-3 lane road, you’re going to have some safety issues," Jones said. “So what we’re asking for is to help us enhance the safety of our community.”
Jones knows that there’s no guarantee when you go to Jackson with open hands.
“The reality is, everybody is asking for money, so there’s always hurdles,” he said.
Diane Nguyen-Dao, owner of The Pho King Spot in Lakeview Village shopping center on Mallett Road believes it will be money well spent.
“It is getting a little hard to come out on the road” she said. “I’m excited about that, for them to expand the roads for traffic to be flowing better. I’m glad that something’s happening.”
Because Jones believes in doing a thorough job whenever executing a road project, the money includes some pedestrian walkways and improved drainage.
Business owners like Nguyen-Dao along the busy road are looking forward to the improvements, even though they are at least two years down the road.
“I think once we get it flowing, and everybody recognizes there are more businesses over here, we’ll actually do really good with the expansion coming on,"Nguyen-Dao said. "It will work out really good for our business.”
