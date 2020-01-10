Critical design stage on old 33rd Avenue school to be finished this month

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New developments are coming together at the former school and Job Corps site on 33rd Avenue in Gulfport.
By the end of the month, the Department of Labor reports that a major part of the design development, which will transform the building for use by Job Corps, will be finished by the end of the month.
While it may be slow coming, it’s welcomed news by those who have a long history with the building.
“The architecture, the construction people, they can bring it back,” said Gulfport Councilman Kenneth “Truck” Casey as he toured the outside of the building.
To him, this isn't just a building.
“I remember having many great days at this school,” he said.
Casey was a student there in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Although he couldn’t finish at the school because of integration, the lessons learned have lasted a lifetime.
“A lot of my memories was dealing with the teachers that benefitted me, not then, they didn’t benefit me then, but they benefited me toward the future,” he said. “Because the things that they were telling me, the discipline that they had and they put on me help me today in society to be a better person and be respectful.”
The old 33rd Avenue High school is in bad shape. It became a Job Corps site until Hurricane Katrina made a mess of it.
“I always get comments about the building being dilapidated,” Casey said. “But it is what it is, and hopefully in the near future, soon, it won’t be so dilapidated.”
The Department of Labor reports that the design development stage, which requires substantial coordination with the structural and mechanical issues, should be completed by Jan. 31.
The 60% detailed-design stage is expected in June 2020 and a public meeting is to be held.
The actual start of construction remains a mystery.
“I hope it starts as soon as possible, but when you’re dealing with the federal government, it’s in their hands,” Casey said. “The Department of Labor is in control. The city doesn’t run anything.”
The architectural design work is being done by Eley Guild Hardy, and the project is funded by a $30 million allocation made more than a year ago thanks to work by the late Sen. Thad Cochran before he left office.
“Actually, it could have been done a long time ago, but that’s in the past,” Casey added. “Only thing we’re looking forward to now is in the future, making sure this project is developed, and the historical significance of the project of the school still goes on, lives on in everybody’s lives.”
