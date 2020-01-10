Community garden temporarily closed after signs of theft and drug use

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis Community Garden is temporarily closed to the public after managers spotted signs of drug use and theft.
Christian Stephenson with the Mississippi State University Extension Service said in the past few weeks, hypodermic needles have been found on the grounds.
“That was collected and disposed of in a safe way. No one has been seen inappropriately using the garden area,” he said." “We have installed cameras and notified authorities to try and resolve that security issue.”
Stephenson also said that people are removing vegetables from the beds before they are ready to be harvested, which could cause damage to the plants. The garden is used to grow produce that is donated to local charitable organizations.
“Sometimes things aren’t harvested at the right time when they would be best for the nutritional use to people, and it’s limited our ability to donate to some of these groups that we really like to work with,” Stephenson said.
Currently, the entrance is blocked to vehicles, but volunteers will still cultivate crops in the garden while the security issue is taken care of.
Every Monday at 8 a.m., people gather at the garden to volunteer. Stephenson also hosts a junior master gardening program every second Saturday of the month at 9 a.m.
If you’d like to get involved with the Bay St. Louis Community Garden, contact Stephenson at the Hancock County Extension Office by calling 228-467-5456.
