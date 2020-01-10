From the Coast to the Capitol, Michael Watson sworn in as Secretary of State

“It’s important to preserve our coastline. It’s beautiful, gorgeous and we want to do everything we can to preserve it, but you’ve got to develop that with economic development,” Watson explained. “When talking about the Coast being an economic engine for the whole state, that’s an important piece. I want to be clear the law is already set, and we need to work within those parameters. The important piece is knowing the relationships that are already there are going to be very important to continue those relationships to make sure the Coast is well represented when tidelands is an issue.”