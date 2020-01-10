Bonnet Carre Spillway concerns increase as weekend storm approaches

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -With the weekly pattern of storms that have become more consistent this early in the year, worries about the Bonnet Carre Spillway linger coast wide.
Harrison County EMA Director Rupert Lacy watched weather reports regarding this weekend’s storm. He said he does not want to be an alarmist, but this upcoming system is considerable and predicted to bring rain.
“As of yesterday, Steele Bayou was closed,” Lacy said, “the flood gates on it were already closed, and it was at 89 feet... And they really don’t need a lot of rain. It’s kind of lining up from what happened last year, but it started raining in February.”
The opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway could be weeks or months down the road. However, some at Quality Seafood made sure that they are three steps ahead of what could be lurking around the corner.
“Anytime they open the spillway or there’s a lot of freshwater intrusion, it changes where the local fish and crabs go, " said Operations Manager Quality Poultry & Seafood Andy Gunkel. "And we’ve got to get our product from other areas.”
Gunkel’s customers might not be out of luck where product is concerned, but that also comes at a price.
“Any additional cost that we have to incur, we have to pass that cost onto our customers,”Gunkel said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.