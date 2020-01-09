‘We’re talking about a medication’: Gulfport doctor breaks down benefits of medical marijuana

“I think when one thinks about putting their name on this, for example, if you’re a legislator and you said, ‘Gee, I don’t know if I want to go on record as supporting marijuana.’ So it’s hard to get that vote going. So, the fellow Joel Bomgar, who is one of our legislators who initiated this proposal, put it in as a constitutional amendment so that none of the legislators had to vote one way or the other. It will be up to the people of our state.”