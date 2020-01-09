State Superintendent of Education visited Hancock Middle School for “A” rating

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Out of 145 school districts Hancock county was ranked number 11 in the state, prompting the Mississippi Department of Education Tour of Excellence to visit the Hancock Middle School.
State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Carey Wright made her appearance at the middle school Wednesday to celebrate the district’s "A" rating. While she was there, she encouraged students with her words, elaborating on the idea that Mississippi is achieving great things and changing the state’s history of education.
“What I’m also imparting to these kids are, we are not at the bottom any longer," Dr. Wright said. "We’re getting calls all around this nation trying to find out what we’re doing to achieve the kinds of things we’re achieving here.”
Hancock County Superintendent, Alan Dedeaux credited the high ranking to the hard work of the community as a whole.
“It’s great, and we put a lot of hard work in it to make this happen," Dedeaux said. "And it started from our students, our teachers, our administrators, our community.”
The grades were announced in September, and then the schools were contacted to make their choice of how they would like to celebrate. Hancock county thought a gym-filled ceremony with full energy would be best.
“It’s just a way to come together with the community, the school, parents, and teachers and students and leaders of these districts to say congratulations on a job well done because it’s not easy to get an A and it’s insuring all kids are learning,” State Superintendent Dr. Wright said.
The state reported that the achievements in the classroom have surpassed previous years.
