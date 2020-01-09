Six arrested for helping suspect after escaping from hospital

Six arrested for helping suspect after escaping from hospital
Top row from left: Gerald Powell, Tammy Roberts and Theresa Hickman. Bottom row from left: Harry Kostmayer Jr., Ginger Dowler and Tracey Sonnier (Source: Jackson County Adult Detention Center)
By WLOX Staff | January 9, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 5:05 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Six people were arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who was on the run in Jackson County.

Marshall Williams was in custody on four active felony warrants when he escaped from Ocean Springs Hospital Wednesday.

[ Sheriff: Man who escaped custody at Ocean Springs Hospital has been arrested ]

Sheriff Mike Ezell said investigators arrested Williams around 11 p.m. Wednesday at his father’s camper off Jim Ramsey Road in Vancleave. His father, 54-year-old Gerald Powell, and 53-year-old Tammy Roberts were also arrested.

Investigators arrested two other people Wednesday afternoon. They are identified as Williams’ aunt, 45-year old Theresa Hickman, and 44-year-old Harry Kostmayer Jr., both of Ocean Springs.

On Thursday, investigators also arrested 34-year-old Ginger Dowler of Ocean Springs and Williams’ mother, 50-year-old Tracey Sonnier of Biloxi.

All six suspects were arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact in connection to Williams’ escape.

Marshall Williams
Marshall Williams (Source: Jackson County Adult Detention Center)

Along with charges from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has warrants for Williams, and the Mississippi Department of Corrects has a hold on him for probation violation.

All suspects are being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. Williams has a bond set at $25,000. The accessory suspects have bonds set at $10,000 each.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.