Six arrested for helping suspect after escaping from hospital

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Six people were arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who was on the run in Jackson County.
Marshall Williams was in custody on four active felony warrants when he escaped from Ocean Springs Hospital Wednesday.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said investigators arrested Williams around 11 p.m. Wednesday at his father’s camper off Jim Ramsey Road in Vancleave. His father, 54-year-old Gerald Powell, and 53-year-old Tammy Roberts were also arrested.
Investigators arrested two other people Wednesday afternoon. They are identified as Williams’ aunt, 45-year old Theresa Hickman, and 44-year-old Harry Kostmayer Jr., both of Ocean Springs.
On Thursday, investigators also arrested 34-year-old Ginger Dowler of Ocean Springs and Williams’ mother, 50-year-old Tracey Sonnier of Biloxi.
All six suspects were arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact in connection to Williams’ escape.
Along with charges from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has warrants for Williams, and the Mississippi Department of Corrects has a hold on him for probation violation.
All suspects are being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. Williams has a bond set at $25,000. The accessory suspects have bonds set at $10,000 each.
