A scheduling conflict could cast doubt on the future of the C-USA baseball tournament in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Conference USA Baseball Tournament will return for its fourth year at MGM Park May 20 through the 24. As it turns out, the Biloxi Shuckers have a home game scheduled on the opening night of tournament play. Now, the organizer of the tournament is scrambling to deal with what amounts to double booking.
When the Shuckers’ schedule came out this year the team had a home game with Montgomery on Wednesday, May 20, the night tournament play begins.
Tim Bennett, President of Overtime Sports and organizer of the event is being forced to make arrangements to accommodate the Shuckers’ schedule.
“We’ll have to play a double header with the Shuckers, so that frees up the Wednesday date when the tournament starts. I’ll pay $27,500 in order to make that happen. I didn’t ask any questions. I didn’t negotiate it. I just said I’d pay,” Bennett said.
Bennett says while he will absorb the extra costs this year, he can not afford to continue to pay for scheduling conflicts in the future. Overtime is currently negotiating with Conference USA to extend a contract to keep the tournament in Biloxi.
Bennett claims the C-USA tournament has an annual $5 million impact on the coast’s economy with teams and fans spending money on hotel rooms and meals among other things. If an agreement is not reached, other cities and venues might be interested in hosting the event.
“These tournaments bring national television coverage. They bring heads and beds. All the teams that participate pay full price for the hotel rooms,” Bennett said.
Overtime Sports is trying to partner with the city of Biloxi in an effort to promote the tournament and find ways for both parties to profit from the event.
“We’ve had some talks and traded emails. We’ll see. I’m optimistic," he said.
There is also an effort to get local businesses involved. Beau Rivage has agreed to make its golf course, Fallen Oak, available for the first Coca Cola Classic Golf Tournament on January 28. The event is looking for 30 teams to play and help support the baseball tournament.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.