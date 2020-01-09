4 people shot and 1 person dead after shooting in Bay Saint Louis

BAY SAINT LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A shooting Wednesday night in Bay Park apartments injured three and left one victim dead, according to Hancock county coroner Jim Faulk.
Faulk says a 19-year-old victim died from the gunshot wounds, while two other victims were airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. Their conditions remain unknown.
The fourth victim, who is in critical condition, was flown to the University Medical Center in New Orleans.
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adams says the man was armed with a shotgun when he stole a vehicle in Bay Saint Louis and stole a pickup truck from a gas station. He then, fled to a home in the Bayside Park community, where he was later arrested.
Officials say he was covered in blood when they made the arrest.
No word yet on the identities of those involved.
