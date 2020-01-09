MSU downed by Alabama, drop to 0-2 in SEC

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Nick Weatherspoon poured in a season-high scoring output with a game-leading 20 points, but the Mississippi State men’s basketball team suffered a 90-69 setback to Alabama during Wednesday’s SEC road opener at Coleman Coliseum.
The Bulldogs (9-5, 0-2 SEC) have dropped their first two SEC contests for the second consecutive season. Mississippi State was able to rip off 10 conference wins and returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008-09 a season ago.
Weatherspoon’s 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting was his second-highest scoring performance of his career, just two shy of his career-best of 22 which came against No. 22 Arkansas on Jan. 2, 2018. He registered 14 of his 20 points during the second half coupled with four rebounds and two assists.
Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard II pumped in 14 points apiece. Perry grabbed five boards, handed out two assists and recorded two steals, while Woodard II hauled down nine rebounds which brought him one shy of his fourth double-double of the season.
Tyson Carter worked his way to nine points and secured two assists. The nine points enabled Carter to move past W.D. Stroud (1961-62-63) and into a tie for 32nd place with Tyrone Washington (1996-97-98-99) on MSU’s all-time list. Iverson Molinar added seven points whereas Abdul Ado and D.J. Stewart Jr. rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs with three points and two points, respectively.
Ado collected eight rebounds and pair of blocks. For the contest, MSU hit 26-of-69 shots from the field (37.7 percent), 4-of-15 shots from 3-point range (26.7 percent) and 13-of-21 shots from the foul line (61.9 percent). Alabama (8-6, 1-1 SEC) held a 42-38 rebounding advantage. The Bulldogs had nine assists and 11 turnovers, while the Crimson Tide had 14 assists and 10 turnovers.
Alabama shot 28-of-57 overall (49.1 percent), 10-of-24 on three-pointers (41.7 percent) and 24-of-34 at the charity stripe (70.6 percent). The Crimson Tide had five players in double figures and received 18 points and six rebounds from John Petty Jr. followed by 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Kira Lewis Jr.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.