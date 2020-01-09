Moss Point looking to bring more businesses to River City

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point city leaders are hoping more businesses buy into the River City. To help lure them in, a traffic circulation study began on Wednesday.
Gas stations, fast food restaurants, hotels, all of what you’d expect to see right off the interstate. And now, Moss Point is hoping even more businesses jump on board.
“That area is the focus for economic development," said Mayor Mario King.
Mayor King is talking about a stretch of Highways 63 and 613, including Dutch Bayou, Amoco, Elder Ferry and Frontage roads. That corridor is now part of a traffic circulation study.
“What we are hoping to accomplish is to understand the actual flow of traffic there," the mayor said.
Gulf Regional Planning Commission is heading the $100,000 study, money the City of Moss Point isn’t paying out of pocket. Eighty thousand dollars of that is coming from a grant from GRPC. The other $20,000 is coming from the county.
“We want to make sure that we’re able to really capitalize on what we have and how traffic is actually flowing in that area, and how much traffic is flowing in that area," Mayor King added.
King said he’d like to see a mixed use area, even apartment complexes.
He said, “I would love to see places like Home Depot. Everybody talks about Chick Fil A and Starbucks. Those that attract people, not just locally but people that are traveling on Interstate 10."
This traffic study is step one to a bigger project. Governor Phil Bryant awarded Moss Point $3 million to create a service road from Cracker Barrel on Highway 63, around to the gymnasium.
“That’s a really great opportunity," Mayor King said. "That project is one that will really require and need a traffic study.”
So while McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and KFC continue to bring in customers, Moss Point is hoping to add even more options for drivers.
The traffic study is expected to take anywhere from three to 12 months.
