Mississippi State hires Mike Leach as head coach

Mississippi State hires Mike Leach as head coach
Former TTU Football Coach Mike Leach (KCBD File Photo)
By Jacob Gallant | January 9, 2020 at 12:31 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 1:12 PM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State is hiring Mike Leach as its new head football coach.

The team made an official announcement Thursday after a rash of reports.

Leach, 58, has spent the last 8 seasons at Washington State, leading the Cougars to an 11-win season in 2018. before that, he spent 10 seasons at Texas Tech before being hired.

Leach is set to replace Joe Moorhead, who was fired after a Music City Bowl loss to Louisville.

Leach has a career 139-90 record, including a 55-47 record at WSU and a 36-36 PAC-12 record.

His teams have missed bowl games just twice in his tenure, including his first season with the Cougars in 2012.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.