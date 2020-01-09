Locally famous po-boy shop making changes

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One walk through Fayard’s Po-Boys on Pass Road in Biloxi, and you’ll notice that change is in the air. But don’t let that get you down, for things at the family deli aren’t always what they seem.
“Well I got old," laughed Elvas Fayard, owner of Fayard’s Po-Boys in Biloxi. "You know I turned 70 and said ‘dang man you getting old fast, it’s time to slow down a little bit.’”
For the owner at Fayard’s Po-Boys, business has changed since he opened his first store almost 50 years ago.
“This area is a repressed area over here in West Biloxi," Fayard said. "Business is definitely down. I’ve quit cutting meat because that was really beating me up.”
So Fayard took a long hard look at what he could still do and what service he could still offer to his faithful guests.
“I’m trying to cut it down and make it easier on myself because it’s hard to be away from here and let the business run,"he said. “We cut the back coolers off, but we’ve still got all of our great products out here.”
Fayard also said that in order to provide the quality of service for which his family is known, a deli and cafe would be the best bet.
“Right now we are metamorphosing into a breakfast and lunch only cafe, deli, grill," he said. “We’re gonna do breakfast specials, we’re gonna do biscuits, coffee, lunch specials and po-boys. We’re working to try to make the people happy and serve some really nice food.
If that does not work, there is a likely chance he will pack up and go home.
Fayard’s Po-Boys in Gautier and Ocean Springs are not effected by these changes. According to Fayard, a new, larger location is being built in Gulfport on Canal Road and Robinson Road. That store will be operated by his brother, Keith Fayard.
