Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The mothers of three Mississippi inmates want to know how and why their sons were killed in prison violence. As they plan their children's funerals, they say they've heard little from state corrections officials. They have been told by fellow inmates that their sons' deaths were gruesome. Family members of the deceased prisoners also are questioning conditions at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, and whether guards there acted properly. The Mississippi Department of Corrections hasn't answered repeated questions from The Associated Press. The outbreak of violence is calling national attention to problems that have long plagued Mississippi's overstretched prison system.