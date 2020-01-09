Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

COURT OF APPEALS VACANCY
Johnsen resignation creates Arizona Court of Appeals vacancy
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge's resignation has created an opening on the Phoenix-based division of the state Court of Appeals. The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments announced Wednesday it is accepting applications for appointment to replace Judge Diane Johnsen. The commission will recommend at least three nominees for appointment by Gov. Doug Ducey to fill the vacancy. Johnsen was an attorney in private practice and a Maricopa County Superior Court judge pro tempore before being appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2006 by then-Gov. Janet Napolitano, a fellow Democrat.
FATAL FENTANYL DOSE-SELLER SENTENCED
Tucson woman gets prison for selling opioid to man who died
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson woman accused of selling the synthetic opioid fentanyl to a man who died after ingesting the drug has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that 43-year-old Lana Leshinsky will be on supervised release for three years after she completes her prison term. They say Leshinsky sold fentanyl powder to a man who ingested the substance during the early morning hours of July 14, 2017. The man died shortly thereafter. Prosecutors say Leshinsky could have been facing a 20-year prison sentence.
MISSING KIDS-SUSPICIOUS DEATHS
Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Confusion is growing around a series of mysterious deaths and the disappearances of a 7-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl that tie back to a couple who have since vanished themselves. The twisted tale spanning Idaho and Arizona has revealed the deaths of both their previous spouses, the couple's doomsday beliefs and children who slowly slipped away from relatives who are desperate to find them. The children haven't been seen since September, and the couple never reported them missing. Authorities are searching for all four. Investigators also are looking into the recent deaths of the man's previous wife, the woman's previous husband and her brother.
BORDER AGENT KILLING
Gunman gets life term in `Fast and Furious' border killing
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a Border Patrol agent in a case that exposed a botched federal gun program known as “Fast and Furious” has been sentenced to life in prison. A federal judge sentenced Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes in a Tucson courtroom after hearing tearful statements from the sisters of Brian Terry. The Mexican man is one of seven people charged in the killing of Terry. He and other agents were conducting an operation in the desert in 2010 when he was killed. The shooting revealed a failed sting in which U.S. agents allowed criminals to buy firearms with the intention of tracking them.
GIFFORDS SHOOTING ANNIVERSARY
Community marks 9 years since deadly Arizona mass shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Nearly a decade after Tucson became the site of a deadly mass shooting, the city renewed a promise the victims would not be forgotten. Dozens, including survivors like former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, gathered Wednesday morning for a ceremony in front of a historic courthouse downtown. The 2011 shooting at a Giffords meet-and-greet event outside a supermarket left six people dead. The victims ranged from Arizona's chief federal judge to a 9-year-old girl. A large permanent memorial is under construction. It's expected to be completed in the late summer or fall of this year.
NATIVE AMERICAN STUDENT-LAWSUIT
ACLU sues school district over 'bloody Indian' comment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico is suing the state's largest school district over a 2018 incident where a teacher allegedly cut the hair of a Native American student during class on Halloween. The teacher is also accused of asking another student if she was dressed as a “bloody Indian.” The ACLU filed the complaint Wednesday. It targets Albuquerque Public Schools, contending the teacher created a hostile learning environment and acted in a discriminatory way. The school district at the time apologized and told parents that the teacher would not return to school. School officials declined to comment on the lawsuit.
SUSPECT PASSED OUT
Officers storm apartment, finds man passed out on couch
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say an Arizona SWAT team that responded to a report of a man making threats with a shotgun stormed an apartment and found him intoxicated and passed out. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that the man was taken into custody Tuesday. Authorities say about 50 Casa Grande police officers and Pinal County sheriff's deputies surrounded the apartment after the man threatened property managers with a shotgun. SWAT members forced their way in hours later and found him asleep on a couch. He is being held without bond on drugs- and weapons-related charges.
SOLAR INVESTORS SETTLEMENT
Arizona solar company settles $350M lawsuit with investors
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A Tempe-based solar system production company has agreed to settle a $350 million lawsuit brought by investors who bought or acquired company shares between April 2008 and February 2012. The Arizona Republic reported Tuesday that the First Solar Inc. agreement settles a lawsuit filed in 2012, a day before jury selection was scheduled to begin. Law firm officials representing investors say the lawsuit alleged that First Solar violated securities law by hiding a manufacturing defect. Officials say tens of thousands of individual investors and other institutions were affected. Company officials say the settlement won't include an admission of liability, wrongdoing or responsibility.