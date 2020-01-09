Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Confusion is growing around a series of mysterious deaths and the disappearances of a 7-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl that tie back to a couple who have since vanished themselves. The twisted tale spanning Idaho and Arizona has revealed the deaths of both their previous spouses, the couple's doomsday beliefs and children who slowly slipped away from relatives who are desperate to find them. The children haven't been seen since September, and the couple never reported them missing. Authorities are searching for all four. Investigators also are looking into the recent deaths of the man's previous wife, the woman's previous husband and her brother.