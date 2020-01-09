Indie film fest highlights diverse movie topics

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -For the next three days, 85 films are being screened at the Southern States Indie Fan Film Fest at the Palace Casino in Biloxi.
Thursday’s filmmaker panel discussion gave insight into movies about topics ranging from mental health, alternative lifestyles, sickle cell disease, corporate racial discrimination, to Cajun heritage.
The panel discussion featured some of the more diverse filmmakers and a variety of movie topics were discussed, including the documentary about James Meredith titled “Who is James Meredith?” which was put together by his wife Judy.
"To me, it was making sure I got James’ story out, that he told his own story,” she said. “A lot of times, in many cases, people within history, historical stories to tell, somebody else is telling their story.”
In this case, Meredith’s journey is told by the man himself, which is a theme with many of the independent filmmakers who have lots of stories to tell.
"Get this message out to the entire planet, send it everywhere,” said Joe Jennings Jr., a past indie film winner and judge for this year’s event.
