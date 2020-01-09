Hit-or-miss showers today. Severe storms Saturday.

A chilly morning in the 40s will give way to a warm afternoon with highs near 70. Thursday’s skies will become cloudier through the day. And you’ll notice more humidity. A few hit-or-miss showers will be possible today, mainly after noon. Expect scattered showers on Friday. Then, a Plains storm system will move into the area on Saturday likely bringing showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is still possible on Saturday in all parts of the WLOX viewing area; damaging wind and tornadoes will be possible if any thunderstorms become severe. Latest model timing is Saturday between 9 AM and 3 PM for our stormiest part of the day. It will become drier by Saturday evening as a cold front arrives. And it should stay dry on Sunday. But, a warm front on Sunday night into Monday will bring more showers. And this front could stall across our region next week, keeping us under a somewhat wet pattern for next Tuesday and Wednesday.